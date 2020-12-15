Ohio State’s Justin Fields, Wyatt Davis wins Big Ten offensive awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio State football players won season-end offensive awards from the Big Ten on Tuesday.

Quarterback Justin Fields was named offensive player and quarterback of the year, and right guard Wyatt Davis was named offensive lineman of the year.

Fields, a junior, is completing 78.1% of his passes, the best rate nationally. He has 1,407 yards passing, 15 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also leads the Big Ten with an average of 392.2 yards of total offense each game, which is nearly 100 yards better than any other player.

Since 2012, an Ohio State player has been named offensive player of the year six times. Fields also won in 2019, and previously, quarterback Braxton Miller won in 2012 and ’13, running back Ezekiel Elliott in ’15, and quarterback Dwayne Haskins in 2018.

Also since 2012, an Ohio State player has won the quarterback of the year award eight times. Fields also won in 2019. Previously, the award went to Miller (2012-13), J.T. Barrett (2014, ’16, ’17) and Haskins (2018).

Davis helped clear the way for Ohio State’s offense, whose 251.0 yards per game rushing is seventh best in the nation.

An Ohio State player has won the award four times since 2016. Davis also won last year, along with centers Pat Elflein in 2016 and Billy Price in ’17.

The Big Ten also released its all-conference offensive teams as selected by media members and coaches. Ohio State players who were selected were Fields, Davis, tackle Thayer Munford, center Josh Myers, receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, running back Master Teague, and guard Harry Miller.

Other individual award-winners announced Tuesday were Ty Fryfogle of Indiana (top receiver), Mohamed Ibrahim of Minnesota (top running back) and Pat Freiermuth of Penn State (top tight end). On Wednesday, the Big Ten will announce its defensive award-winners and all-conference teams. And on Thursday, special teams award-winners and coach of the year will be announced.

Ohio State next plays on Saturday in the Big Ten championship game. That game, against Northwestern, will kick off at noon from Indianapolis.