Ohio State’s Justin Fields wins Silver Football as Big Ten’s top player

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields washes during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been named the Big Ten’s best player, winning the Chicago Tribune’s Silver Football award on Wednesday.

Fields, a junior, is the 22nd Ohio State player to win the award and seventh in the past nine years. The Silver Football is voted on by the Big Ten’s 14 head coaches.

Fields and the Buckeyes are preparing to play Alabama on Monday night in the national championship game near Miami.

Later Wednesday, a group of Ohio State defensive representatives will speak to the media. They are scheduled for 2:45 p.m., and you can watch them here at nbc4i.com.

Here is who is scheduled to speak:

Defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs

Defensive end Jonathon Cooper

Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett

Linebacker Justin Hilliard

Cornerback Shaun Wade

Linebacker Pete Werner

Cornerback Marcus Williamson

A group of Alabama representatives spoke Wednesday morning. You can watch them here.