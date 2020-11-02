Ohio State’s Justin Fields, Tommy Togiai honored by Big Ten

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 31: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes attempts a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 31, 2020 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Justin Fields and Tommy Togiai were honored by the Big Ten on Monday morning for their performances in Ohio State’s 38-25 win over Penn State.

Fields was named co-offensive player of the week. He completed 28 of 34 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns Saturday night against the Nittany Lions. His first seven passes were all completions, giving him 16 consecutive completions over two games to tie an Ohio State record set by J.T. Barrett in 2016.

It’s the first time that Fields, a junior quarterback, has been named Big Ten offensive player of the week.

Togiai was named defensive player of the week. The defensive tackle recorded a career-best three sacks. He led the Buckeyes with a career-high seven tackles and anchored a defense that limited the Nittany Lions to 44 yards rushing.

It’s also the first time that Togiai, a junior, has been named Big Ten defensive player of the week.

Also honored by the Big Ten were Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (co-offensive player), Indiana kicker Charles Campbell (special teams), Michigan State receiver Ricky White (co-freshman) and Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph (co-freshman).

The Buckeyes are ranked third in the Associated Press Top 25. They next play Rutgers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Ohio Stadium.