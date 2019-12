COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been named the Big Ten’s Quarterback and Offensive Player of the Year.

In his first season with Ohio State, Fields has 37 touchdowns and one interceptions. He has a total of 10 rushing touchdowns.

Fields has led the Buckeyes to a 12-0, 9-0 record in the Big Ten and No. 1 CFP.

Ohio State will head to the Big Ten championship game to face No. 13 Wisconsin on Saturday with a spot in the College Football Playoff in sight.