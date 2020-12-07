Ohio State’s Justin Fields, Drue Chrisman honored as Big Ten players of week

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 05: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes tries to gets past the tackle of Shakur Brown #29 of the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at Spartan Stadium on December 05, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two Ohio State players were recognized by the Big Ten for their play Saturday in a 52-12 win over Michigan State.

Quarterback Justin Fields was named offensive player of the week and punter Drue Chrisman was named co-special teams player of the week on Monday.

Against the Spartans, Fields, a junior:

Accounted for four touchdowns in Ohio State’s win at Michigan State (two passing, two rushing)

Ran for a career-high 104 yards and two touchdowns, including a 41-yarder that set up a touchdown

Completed 17 of 24 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions

It’s the second time Fields has been named Big Ten offensive player of the week, also winning a month ago.

Ohio State’s Drue Chrisman punts during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

As for Chrisman, a senior, he:

Averaged 53.4 yards on five punts in Ohio State’s win against Michigan State

Three of his five punts were downed inside the 20-yard line, with two being downed inside of the 10-yard line

Had a career-long 74-yard punt, the eighth longest punt in Ohio State history

It is Chrisman’s second time being honored by the Big Ten, also being named special teams player of the week in 2019.

Other players honored by the Big Ten on Monday were Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden (defensive player), Indiana punter Haydon Whitehead (co-special teams player) and Penn State cornerback Joey Porter (freshman).

The Buckeyes are scheduled to end their regular season on Saturday against Michigan at Ohio Stadium.