Ohio State’s Justin Fields, Chase Young named finalists for Walter Camp Player of the Year Award

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young have been named among five finalists for the 2019 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Walter Camp Foundation announced Thursday.

1️⃣ Justin Fields

2️⃣ Chase Young



Both are two of five finalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year 💪https://t.co/RFLBFgFpG3 | #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/2YdFx7UtRm — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) December 5, 2019

Joe Burrow, an LSU quarterback, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor are the other finalists.

The 2019 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, who is voted on by the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced on Thursday, December 12 during the 6 p.m. edition of ESPN SportsCenter.

Fields has accounted for 47 touchdowns (37 passing, 10 rushing) and ranks fourth in the nation with a 190.2 passing efficiency rating for the top-ranked Buckeyes (12-0).

Young has been a dominant force for the Buckeyes with 38 tackles, 16.5 quarterback sacks and seven forced fumbles.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the 2018 Walter Camp Player of the Year.

The 2019 winner will then receive his trophy at the Foundation’s 53rd annual national awards banquet, presented by David McDermott Lexus of New Haven, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Yale University’s Lanman Center.