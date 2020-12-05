Several Ohio State starters will sit out against Michigan State

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State will play Michigan State on Saturday without several key starters, including three starting offensive linemen.

The Buckeyes released their availability report for the game Saturday morning, and center Josh Myers, tackles Nicolas Petit-Frere and Thayer Munford are listed as unavailable. Ohio State groups all players who cannot play on one list, including injured players and those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Other key players out include senior captain and linebacker Tuf Borland and safety Josh Proctor.

Quarterback Justin Fields, defensive end Jonathon Cooper and receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave are among the players who are available. And Master Teague III will start at running back.

Through social media posts Friday night and Saturday morning, Ohio State let fans know which players would be available. A tweet on Friday night showed Fields entering the team plane before departing for East Lansing, Michigan.

And a tweet on Saturday morning showed uniforms being prepped for Fields, Wilson and Cooper. A photo posted on the team’s website showed Olave’s uniform being prepared.

Coach Ryan Day tested positive for COVID-19 before the Illinois game. He will miss the Michigan State game, with associate head coach Larry Johnson filling in. Ohio State has said that Day can return to coaching on Monday.

Big Ten rules say a player must wait at least 21 days from a positive test before returning to competition.

Here is Ohio State’s complete status report for the Michigan State game:

Unavailable