Ohio State’s Jashon Cornell selected by Detroit Lions

Ohio State defensive end Jashon Cornell was selected in the 7th round of the NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.
Cornell started all 14 games for the Buckeyes in 2019, playing both defensive tackle and defensive end. He recorded 13.5 tackles for losses totaling 71 yards during his career. His senior season included 30 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks.
He graduated from Ohio State in 2018 with a degree in family resource management and in 2019 with a degree in hospitality management.
- 1st round 2nd overall: Chase Young (Washington)
- 1st round 3rd overall: Jeff Okudah (Detroit)
- 1st round 19th overall: Damon Arnette (Las Vegas)
- 2nd round 55th overall: J.K. Dobbins (Baltimore)
- 3rd round 73rd overall: Davon Hamilton (Jacksonville)
- 3rd round 75th overall: Jonah Jackson (Detroit)
- 3rd round 98th overall: Malik Harrison (Baltimore)
- 6th round 199th overall: Jordan Fuller (Los Angeles Rams)
- 7th round: 220th overall: K.J. Hill (Los Angeles Chargers)
- 7th round: 235th overall: Jashon Cornell (Detroit)