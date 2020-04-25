Ohio State’s Jashon Cornell selected by Detroit Lions

Ohio State defensive end Jashon Cornell was selected in the 7th round of the NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

Cornell started all 14 games for the Buckeyes in 2019, playing both defensive tackle and defensive end. He recorded 13.5 tackles for losses totaling 71 yards during his career. His senior season included 30 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks.

He graduated from Ohio State in 2018 with a degree in family resource management and in 2019 with a degree in hospitality management.