COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was named to the All-Big Ten first team Tuesday by both coaches and the media.

Here’s a full list of Buckeyes who were named to the first, second or third team on the coaches poll:

Haskell Garrett, 1st team

Tyreke Smith, 2nd team

Ronnie Hickman, 2nd team

Zach Harrison, 3rd team

Denzel Burke, 3rd team

Garrett finished the regular season with 5.5 sacks, 22 tackles and two fumble recoveries.

Harrison recorded three sacks and two forced fumbles while Smith had three sacks and one forced fumble.

Hickman and Burke both burst onto the scene in their first year as starters.

Hickman recorded a team-high 94 tackles, 41 more than the next highest player, and played in the newly developed bullet position while Burke emerged as Ohio State’s top cover corner with 11 pass deflections, one interception that resulted in a touchdown and zero touchdowns allowed on nearly 300 consecutive snaps at one point this season.

The coaches and media have two different rankings. This story reflects the coaches poll.

All-@B1Gfootball Defensive Team as selected by the Coaches & Media: pic.twitter.com/JEqHtjnEEL — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 30, 2021