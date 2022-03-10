COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller announced Thursday he’s medically retiring from football and revealed the mental health battle he’s been fighting for months.

“Prior to the season last year, I told Coach [Ryan] Day of my intention to kill myself. He immediately had me touch with [two doctors] and I received the support I needed,” Miller wrote on Twitter. “I am a life preserved by the kindness that was offered to me by other when I could not produce kindness for myself.”

Miller was projected to be Ohio State’s starting center in 2021 after starting six games on the Buckeyes’ offensive line in 2020. But Miller only played two games last season as he dealt with suicidal thoughts.

“I am grateful for the infrastructure Coach Day has put in place at Ohio State, and I am grateful that he is letting me find a new way to help others in the program,” Miller explained on Twitter. “If not for him and the staff, my words would not be a reflection. They would be evidence in a post-mortem.”