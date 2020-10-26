Ohio State’s game at Rutgers on Nov. 7 will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State announced Monday that its football game on Nov. 7 against Rutgers will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

That will make two straight 7:30 p.m. starts for the third-ranked Buckeyes, who play at No. 18 Penn State on Saturday. The Buckeyes rolled over Nebraska 52-17 in their opener while the Nittany Lions were upset by Indiana 36-35 in overtime.

As for Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights pulled off a surprising and convincing 38-27 win over Michigan State in their opener. Rutgers is led by Greg Schiano, a former Ohio State assistant who is now coaching the Scarlet Knights for the second time after being there from 2001 to ’11. Rutgers plays host to No. 17 Indiana this Saturday before traveling to play in Ohio Stadium.

Here is Ohio State’s updated football schedule: