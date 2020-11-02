Ohio State’s game at Maryland will kick off at 3:30 p.m.

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 31: Marcus Hooker #23 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with teammates after making an interception against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Beaver Stadium on October 31, 2020 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State’s game at Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 14 will kick off at 3:30 p.m.

The time was announced Monday afternoon.

Ohio State, ranked third in the Associated Press Top 25, is coming off a 38-25 win over Penn State and next plays Rutgers on Saturday. That game will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Maryland is 1-1, following a 43-3 loss to Northwestern in its opener with a 45-44 overtime over Minnesota last Friday. The Terrapins play at Penn State this Saturday.

Here is Ohio State’s updated schedule: