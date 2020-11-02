Ohio State’s game at Maryland will kick off at 3:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State’s game at Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 14 will kick off at 3:30 p.m.
The time was announced Monday afternoon.
Ohio State, ranked third in the Associated Press Top 25, is coming off a 38-25 win over Penn State and next plays Rutgers on Saturday. That game will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Maryland is 1-1, following a 43-3 loss to Northwestern in its opener with a 45-44 overtime over Minnesota last Friday. The Terrapins play at Penn State this Saturday.
Here is Ohio State’s updated schedule: