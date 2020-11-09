Ohio State’s game against Indiana will kick off at noon on Nov. 21

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields plays against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State’s football game against Indiana, which could decide the winner in the Big Ten East, will kick off at noon on Nov. 21.

The kickoff time was announced Monday afternoon by Fox Sports commentator Joel Klatt and has yet to be confirmed by either school or the Big Ten.

Headed to Tucson this week for @USC_FB at @ArizonaFBall (4 PM ET kick) and then back to Columbus for @IndianaFootball at @OhioStateFB on #BigNoonSaturday @CFBONFOX



Indiana did not have Penix last year vs. Ohio State…Im sure they're excited to take a shot at the Bucks — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 9, 2020

The Buckeyes (3-0) are the third-ranked team in the Associated Press Top 25, and the Hoosiers (3-0) are No. 10. They are the only unbeaten teams in the East division.

But first, each must get past its opponent this week. Ohio State plays at Maryland on Saturday. That game will kick off at 3:30 p.m.

The Hoosiers, who began the season unranked, have defeated two ranked opponents: then-No. 8 Penn State, 36-35 in overtime, and then-No. 23 Michigan, 38-21 last Saturday. Indiana next plays at Michigan State at noon on Saturday.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 49-27 win over Rutgers last Saturday.