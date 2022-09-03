COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Folks may not always remember the name of Emeka Egbuka because he’s part of a deep Ohio State receiving group. It’s hard to be a household name when you only catch 9 passes for 191 yards, but Egbuka is doing his best to make sure defenses don’t forget him.

Egbuka has five catches at halftime of Ohio State’s game with Notre Dame, and it was done in the style to which he is accustomed — taking a short pass and turning on the jets.

“In terms of acceleration, I’m up there,” Egbuka said when asked about who is the fastest receiver in the room.

Egbuka, also one of the nation’s most feared return men, worked hard in the offseason to hone his route running skills, and it appears to have paid off as he has been a favored target of C.J. Stroud early against the Irish.

Egbuka had to wait his turn behind a talented group of wideouts a year ago, but figured the learning he did was a big reason he’s gotten off to a hot start in 2022.

“I mean, last year was a great year for me,” Egbuka said. “I got to sit behind guys like Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon (Smith-Njigba) and really just learn from them. And I know how great of careers they’re gonna have in the NFL, and just to have those guys as my big brothers guiding me along the way was the best thing I took out of last year.”