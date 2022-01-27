MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCMH) — Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell scored his 1,000th career point during Thursday’s road game at Minnesota.

Liddell is the 60th player in Ohio State history to score 1,000 points.

“E.J. he’s such a special kid. He’s such a special player,” OSU coach Chris Holtmann said. “I think there’s going to be a few tears shed in the Holtmann house and a lot of homes when he moves on because he’s beloved by us, he’s beloved around here. He’s a tremendous kid who is also a really talented player.”

Liddell leads the Buckeyes in scoring this season (19.4 points a game) and rebounds (7.3 per game). The Belleville, Illinois native also averages 2.81 blocks per game (18th nationally).

The Buckeyes are 12-4 this season and 5-2 in the Big Ten (4th in the conference).