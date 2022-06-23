NEW YORK (WCMH) — Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell became the second Buckeye selected in Thursday’s NBA Draft when the New Orleans Pelicans picked him 41st overall.

Liddell, a two-time first team All-Big Ten honoree and consensus All-American, became the 33rd Buckeye in the university’s men’s basketball history to earn 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds.

His OSU teammate, Malaki Branham, was picked 20th overall by the San Antonio Spurs.

Liddell averaged 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds. 2.6 blocks and 2.5 assists per game last season, becoming the third player over the last 30 years to average those numbers during a full season.

The AP third-team All-American shot 49% from the field and 37% from 3-point range last season.