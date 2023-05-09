COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State women’s basketball forward Cotie McMahon was invited Tuesday to participate in the USA Basketball U19 team trials beginning May 12 in Colorado Springs.

The Big Ten Freshman of the Year helped the Buckeyes reach the Elite 8 for the first time in 30 years after knocking off powerhouse Connecticut behind McMahon’s game-high 23 points.

McMahon had the second-highest scoring average for the 2022-23 season with 15.1 points per game while also averaging 5.5. rebounds per game.

The Centerville, Ohio product ended nearly every week this season with the Freshman of the Week award as she averaged 14 points and five rebounds a game in the regular season.

15 of the 24 players invited have won a gold medal with Team USA in the past.