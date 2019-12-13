1  of  2
Ohio State’s Chase Young named College Football Defensive Player of the Year

Buckeyes

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCMH) — Ohio State’s Chase Young won the Chuck Bednarik Award, the first Buckeye to ever do so.

The award is given each year to the college football defensive player of the year.

This season, Chase Young was also awarded the Ted Hendricks Award for top defensive end, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy for most outstanding player in college football and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. He is also a Heisman Trophy finalist.

On the 2019 season for the unbeaten Buckeyes, Young has 21 tackles for a loss and 16.5 sacks, breaking OSU’s single-season sack record.

Young has been projected as the likely number 1 overall pick for next year’s NFL Draft.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

