Ohio State’s Chase Young named College Football Defensive Player of the Year

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCMH) — Ohio State’s Chase Young won the Chuck Bednarik Award, the first Buckeye to ever do so.

The award is given each year to the college football defensive player of the year.

As expected, Chase Young wins the Bednarik Award, for the best defensive player in the nation. 1st OSU player to win the Bednarik. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 13, 2019

This season, Chase Young was also awarded the Ted Hendricks Award for top defensive end, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy for most outstanding player in college football and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. He is also a Heisman Trophy finalist.

On the 2019 season for the unbeaten Buckeyes, Young has 21 tackles for a loss and 16.5 sacks, breaking OSU’s single-season sack record.

Young has been projected as the likely number 1 overall pick for next year’s NFL Draft.

