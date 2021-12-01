COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State Heisman Trophy candidate and record-setting quarterback C.J. Stroud was honored Wednesday by the Big Ten Conference with three major awards: the Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year, the Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year and the Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year.

Stroud is the first ever from the Big Ten to earn offensive player of the year and freshman of the year in the same season. No player has won all three awards in the same year.

.@CJ7STROUD = best offense in the country.@B1GFootball

𝗚𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀𝗲-𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘀 𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿

𝗧𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗽𝘀𝗼𝗻-𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗹 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿

𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗵𝗮𝗺-𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 pic.twitter.com/aADoW6em19 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 1, 2021

Stroud is the sixth consecutive quarterback from Ohio State to be named quarterback of the year, and he is the fourth consecutive Buckeye to double-up as quarterback and offensive player of the year.

Stroud, a redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., who had not thrown a collegiate pass prior to this season, has led arguably the best offense in the nation with Ohio State ranked No. 1 nationally in total offense (551.4 yards per game) and scoring offense (45.5 ppg), and No. 5 in passing offense (364.9 ypg).

Individually, Stroud currently has the best Ohio State single season marks for passing efficiency (182.2), completion pct. (70.9) and passing yards per game (351.1). His 3,862 passing yards ranks second in school history and his 38 touchdown passes rank third.

More on Stroud

Stroud has thrown only five interceptions in 395 attempts

Named Walter Camp National Player of the Week Nov. 21 after spectacular first half against No. 7 Michigan State when he completed 29 of 31 passes for 393 yards and a school record-tying six touchdowns

Finalist for the Davey O’Brien national quarterback of the year award

Semifinalist for Walter Camp Player of the Year and the Maxwell Award

Is a six-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Became the first Ohio State quarterback to throw five TD passes without an interception in back to back games (vs. Rutgers and Maryland)

Topped those 10 TDs in consecutive games without an interception by throwing 11 TD passes without an interception vs. nationally ranked Purdue and Michigan State, including a school record-tying six vs. MSU

Has thrown five touchdown passes four times against Big Ten competition, an Ohio State record

Completed a school record 17 consecutive passes vs. Michigan State