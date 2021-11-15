COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A pair of Buckeyes are receiving Big Ten honors after OSU’s 59-31 win over Purdue.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for a sixth time this season while receiver Garrett Wilson was named the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

Wilson hauled in 10 catches for 126 yards and three touchdowns and added a 51-yard rushing touchdown, becoming the 38th player in school history to score at least four times in a single game.

In the win, Stroud went 31-for-38 for 361 yards and five touchdowns, the third time this season he’s thrown for five scores in a single game. Stroud is now tied for the second-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy, per BetMGM.

The Buckeyes host No. 7 Michigan State this Saturday at noon in their final home game of the season.