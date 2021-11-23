COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is a finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback.

Stroud jones Alabama’s Bryce Young and Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett as finalists.

Stroud guides an offense that is No. 1 nationally in scoring (47.2 points per game) and yardage (559.9 yards per game). He’s No. 2 nationally, and No. 1 among Power 5 players, in QB rating (186.7), No. 4 in touchdown passes (36), No. 6 in yards per game (346.8), No. 4 in yards per attempt (10.0) and No. 8 in completion percentage (71.1).

A seven-time Big Ten freshman of the week, Stroud’s total of 3,468 yards passing is already the second-highest in single-season history. Last Saturday, he established a career high with six touchdown passes, all in the first half, while completing 32 of 35 passes for 432 yards against No. 7 Michigan State.

The winner will be announced live on ESPN at the Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 9.

The Davey O’Brien Fan Vote is now open for winner voting and will close at 8 p.m. Nov. 30. To participate in the Fan Vote, fans must like the original Davey O’Brien Award social media post highlighting their favorite quarterback.

OSU kicker Noah Ruggles is a finalist for the Lou Groza Award given to the nation’s top place kicker.