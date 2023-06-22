COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Ohio State men’s basketball guard Brice Sensabaugh was selected 28th overall by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the NBA Draft on Thursday.

Sensabaugh is the second-straight Buckeye drafted after his freshman season following Malaki Branham who was picked 20th overall by the San Antonio Spurs last year.

The freshman from Orlando was just the sixth Buckeye to score 500 points in their first season in Scarlet & Grey. He was named to the all conference freshman team and the all conference third team.

Sensabaugh played in 33 games averaging a team-best 16.3 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting an impressive 48.2% from the field.

Sensabaugh missed OSU’s final two games of the season after suffering a knee injury during the Big Ten tournament.

Sensabaugh was the Buckeyes only reliable scorer for most of the season, but had to learn to adjust to the double teams thrown his way about halfway through the season. OSU coach Chris Holtmann noted how well Sensabaugh handled the adversity in mid-to-late February after a string of down games during OSU’s lengthy losing streaks.