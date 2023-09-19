COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State basketball season is fast approaching and the men’s team now has its complete schedule confirmed.

The Big Ten announced the conference schedule for all 14 teams on Tuesday as the Buckeyes will play 20 games against conference opposition before the Big Ten tournament. The 2024 conference tournament will take place in Minneapolis from Mar. 13-17.

Ohio State will play Minnesota on Dec. 3 at Value City Arena to tip-off conference play. The Buckeyes first true road game of the season will be on Dec. 9 when they travel to University Park to play Penn State.

Head coach Chris Holtmann and his side will play Michigan twice with a trip to Ann Arbor on Jan. 15 and will host the Wolverines in Columbus on Mar. 3. The Buckeyes regular season finale will be on Mar. 10 on the road at Rutgers.

The Scarlet & Grey will start its season with four games at Value City Arena, beginning Nov. 6 against Oakland.

Ohio State is looking to return to the NCAA Tournament after missing out last season. It was the first time since 2016-17 the Buckeyes had sat out.

2023-24 Ohio State men’s basketball schedule

Nov. 6 – vs. Oakland

Nov. 10 – vs. Texas A&M

Nov. 15 – vs. Merrimack

Nov. 19 – vs. Western Michigan

Nov. 24 – vs. Alabama (Niceville, Fla.)

Nov. 25 – vs. Oregon/Santa Clara (Niceville, Fla.)

Nov. 29 – vs. Central Michigan

Dec. 3 – vs. Minnesota

Dec. 5/6 – vs. Miami [OH]

Dec. 9 – at. Penn State

Dec. 16 – vs. UCLA (Atlanta, Ga.)

Dec. 21 – vs. New Orleans

Dec. 30 – vs. West Virginia (Cleveland)

Jan. 3 – vs. Rutgers

Jan. 6 – at. Indiana

Jan. 10 – vs. Wisconsin

Jan. 15 – at. Michigan

Jan. 20 – vs. Penn State

Jan. 23 – at. Nebraska

Jan. 27 – at. Northwestern

Jan. 30 – vs. Illinois

Feb. 2 – at. Iowa

Feb. 6 – vs. Indiana

Feb. 10 – vs. Maryland

Feb. 13 – at. Wisconsin

Feb. 18 – vs. Purdue

Feb. 22 – at. Minnesota

Feb. 25 – at. Michigan State

Feb. 29 – vs. Nebraska

Mar. 3 – vs. Michigan

Mar. 10 – at. Rutgers