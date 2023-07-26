INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) — Ohio State offensive lineman Avery Henry is medically retiring from football after having a procedure done to treat osteosarcoma. Henry announced he was cancer-free in May after being diagnosed in September.

Coach Ryan Day announced the news Wednesday during the Big Ten football media day.

Day said Henry will remain on the team.

“They felt like it was a blessing to be at Ohio State, to have The James [Cancer Hospital] right there, to be able to be in his dorm, to go right there to go get his treatment,” Day said. “He had to have a procedure done that will make it virtually impossible to play football. … He’s in remission, which is great, but there’s still a lot of things that come with that and so we’re very, very proud of him for fighting; for living our culture of the fight.”

Ryan Day said Ohio State offensive lineman Avery Henry, who recently beat Osteosarcoma cancer, had to have a procedure done that will "make it virtually impossible to play football [again]." He said Avery is still with the team and his fight will inspire his teammates this year. pic.twitter.com/vWgq05k5rf — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) July 26, 2023

The St. Clairsville native came to Ohio State as a 3-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and was also rated a top-10 offensive lineman in Ohio.

“Just a couple weeks ago I was announced CANCER FREE!!!!!” Henry wrote on Twitter in May. “I won the battle!! I have 4 more treatments and I’m officially done. I would be lying if I said I didn’t have doubts. But at the end of the day all we know is FIGHT. Never give up. Go Bucks.”

Day also announced fellow offensive lineman Grant Toutant is medically retiring from football.