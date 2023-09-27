COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Choosing a college is hard for any high school student. For Ohio State junior Anna Morris, picking which sports she was going to play was just as difficult.

Anna lettered all four years in basketball and volleyball at Immaculate Heart Academy in New Jersey.

“I really do love them both,” Morris said. “Like any high school kid at that age, you’re in a situation where you have to make a decision. It really I think could’ve gone either way.”

Her decision ended up going Northwestern’s way when Morris signed to play basketball for the Wildcats. But after three years in Evanston, Morris felt it was time for a change.

“Basketball wasn’t really fulfilling me anymore so I turned to volleyball because I knew that had always brought me so much joy,” Morris shared. “I had always thought it wasn’t the end for me with volleyball.”

Morris entered the transfer portal as a volleyball player not knowing if a Division I school would be interested in her. It didn’t take long for Ohio State volleyball coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg to add Morris to the Buckeyes.

“We got into conversations with her and I felt like her as a person fit what we wanted to do with our team,” Flynn Oldenburg said. “She’s a volleyball player and she wanted to give to a program that, you know, wanted to do something different with her life. I think that’s hard to do when you’re in college to make this big switch.”

Morris also switched majors, but found some uniformity that’s allowed her to embrace the unknown.

“Even though it’s had its ups and downs getting back into it and its challenges, I think it’s given me the opportunity to kind of loosen up and give myself a little more grace,” Morris said. “It felt like the end of the world for a second there, but it all worked out.”

“She wants to learn,” Flynn Oldenburg said. “To have an upperclassman that is so eager and willing and everyday comes to work, I think that’s such a great role model for our younger players.”

Morris hasn’t completely forgotten about basketball, which has a new role in her life.

“I think there will be a time in my life where I’ll just go play basketball for fun. You know, that’s the goal at the end of the day: To just find joy in whatever I do again,” she said. “I think I’ve learned so much about me as a person and the way the world works and at the end of the day nothing is the end of the world. You’re gonna land on your feet if you surround yourself with the right people and do the right thing and treat people with kindness and do right by the people around you and do right by yourself.”