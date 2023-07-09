EUGENE, Oregon (WCMH) — A Buckeye athlete of the year is likely on her way to Budapest, Hungary to compete at the World Athletics Championships once again.

Westlake, Ohio native Adelaide Aquilla finished in second place on Saturday night in the shot put final at the USA Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. The 24-year-old was unable to top Maggie Ewen’s gold medal winning throw of 19.92 meters. Aquilla’s best throw was 19.02 meters.

This is Aquilla’s second consecutive year finishing in second place in the national shot put final but a top-two finish will mean she is headed to this August’s world championships in Budapest. The World Athletics Championships are scheduled to begin on Aug. 19 with Aquilla set to compete on Aug. 26 in the shot put.

The one-time Olympian in 2021 also won both the indoor and outdoor NCAA titles for the Buckeyes in that same year while claiming the Ohio State female athlete of the year award, beside the men’s winner, former quarterback Justin Fields.

Aquilla also won the 2022 outdoor NCAA shot put title, where she set a collegiate record with a throw of 19.64 meters, and the 2023 indoor NCAA title during her graduate season. At worlds in Eugene last year, Aquilla missed out on the final by a little more than 0.20 meters.

The final day at nationals will have Dublin Coffman graduate and former world champion Abby Steiner looking to claim her second straight 200m national championship. Steiner will race in the semifinals Sunday at 8:45 p.m. and could be in the final at 10:10 p.m.