EUGENE, Oregon (WCMH) — Ohio State senior Adelaide Aquilla broke the NCAA record and her own program record in shot put to win her second-straight outdoor championship.

Aquilla not only had the best throw of the night (19.64 meters) but also had the top four throws in the competition and beat the runner-up by more than one meter.

EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 09: Adelaide Aquilla of Ohio State competes in the shot put during the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field on June 09, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Rocky River, Ohio native qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for team USA by finishing third in the shot put at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore., in June.