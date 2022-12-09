AUSTIN, Texas — The Ohio State women’s volleyball team is headed to its first Elite 8 since 2004 after beating Minnesota in four sets in the NCAA regional semifinals Thursday.

The No. 2 seeded Gophers took a back-and-forth first set but Ohio State rallied to win the next three sets to advance.

How it Happened

Emily Londot opened the match with a kill, but Minnesota took its first lead at 2-1. After being tied at nine, Minnesota used a 5-1 run to take a 14-10 lead. Ohio State responded with three-unanswered points and trailed 15-13 at the media timeout. The Gophers scored out of the media timeout to stretch the lead to 17-13 and force a Buckeye timeout. OSU scored the next three, including back-to-back kills from Londot, to prompt a Minnesota timeout. Ohio State tied the set at 19 and 20 before calling timeout down 22-20. The Buckeyes tied the set again at 22, forcing a second Gophers timeout, but Minnesota earned the 25-22 set win.

Minnesota scored first in the second set and built an early 6-2 lead to force an Ohio State timeout. The Buckeyes took their first lead of the set at 9-7 following a 4-0 run. The Gophers used a 4-0 run of their own to lead 11-9. The teams were tied at 11, 12 and 13 before Minnesota took a 15-13 lead. Ohio State used three-consecutive points to take a 17-16 lead and another 3-0 run to go up 20-18, forcing a Gophers timeout. The Buckeyes scored two more points out of the timeout and sealed a 25-21 set win to even the match.

The Gophers opened scoring in the third set and led 4-2 before the Buckeyes got their first lead of the set at 5-4. The teams traded three-point runs to tie the set again at eight, but Minnesota extended its run to five-unanswered to force an OSU timeout trailing 10-8. The set was tied at points 10 through 15 before a 3-0 OSU run gave the Buckeyes a 17-15 lead, forcing a Minnesota timeout. Ohio State scored three-unanswered points again to extend the lead to 22-17 and prompt another Gophers timeout. Minnesota got within two out of the timeout, but a block from Mac Podraza and Rylee Rader sealed the 25-21 set win.

Ohio State scored first on a block from Londot and Adria Powell before Minnesota had an early 3-1 lead. The Buckeyes went on a 4-0 run before the Gophers tied the set at five. OSU put together a 6-0 run amidst a Minnesota timeout to take an 11-5 lead and led by a 13-6 margin to prompt a second Gophers timeout. The Gophers used a 4-1 run to get within four at 16-12. The Buckeyes scored three-straight to increase the lead to 21-14 but a 3-0 run including another successful Gophers challenge trimmed the lead to 21-17. Gabby Gonzales had back-to-back kills to end the match with a 25-19 set win.