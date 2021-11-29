COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State began the season ranked No. 17 in the AP preseason poll and fell to No. 21 for the last two weeks of the season. With a move up to the 18th ranking, the Buckeyes are the fifth highest ranked Big Ten team in the AP Top 25.

The Buckeyes have started the season 5-0 with all victories at home. Its latest win at Schottenstein Center came Tuesday with a 110-58 rout over Bellarmine. The Buckeyes were led by junior guard Jacy Sheldon, who dropped a career-high 31 points. The team’s most recent win was Saturday at the Covelli Center, 85-50 over Cincinnati.

OSU will play its first two road games this week with a trip to Syracuse on Wednesday and a Sunday clash against Purdue to start the conference schedule. View the full AP Poll here.