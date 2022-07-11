COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State women’s basketball team will play one of the top teams in the country next season.

The Buckeyes will face the Louisville Cardinals at the KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 30 in the B1G/ACC challenge.

Louisville is fresh off a successful 2021-22 campaign where they made the Final Four, losing to eventual national champions South Carolina.

Ohio State has won 4 of its 14 matches overall since in the B1G/ACC challenge began in 2010.

Last season, the Buckeyes made the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, losing to Texas 66-63 in Spokane, Washington.