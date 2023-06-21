COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fresh off its best finish in an NCAA Tournament in 30 years, the Ohio State women’s basketball team will start next season out west.

The Buckeyes announced they will open the 2023-24 season with a matchup against the USC Trojans in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 6. This game will be part of the 2023 Hall of Fame series with a slate of two women’s and two men’s games being played in Vegas that day. Included in the lineup is the reigning national champion LSU Tigers taking on the Colorado Buffaloes.

Last season, OSU made it to the regional finals of the NCAA Tournament, falling to Virginia Tech in the team’s first appearance in that round since 1993. Included in the Buckeyes’ run was an upset victory over the UCONN Huskies.

USC was a 9-seed in the tournament last season, its first appearance in the big dance since 2014. The Trojans lost in overtime to South Dakota State after finishing with its best record in nearly a decade.