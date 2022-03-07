COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team dropped one spot in the AP Top 25 Poll and will be ranked 14th entering Selection Sunday.

OSU was the top-seed in this past week’s Big Ten Tournament and was upset in the semifinals by the 5-seeded Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana lost to Iowa in the final.

Despite the semifinal exit in Indianapolis, the Buckeyes are expected to be selected for its first NCAA Tournament in four years as a high-seed.

The women’s selection show will be this Sunday at 8 p.m.

AP TOP 25 POLL (MARCH 7)

1South Carolina
2Stanford
3N.C. State
4Baylor
5Louisville
6UCONN
7Texas
8Iowa
9LSU
10Iowa State
11Indiana
12Michigan
13Maryland
14Ohio State
15BYU
16Kentucky
17Virginia Tech
18North Carolina
19Tennessee
20Arizona
21Oklahoma
22Notre Dame
23Florida Gulf Coast
24Princeton
25UCF