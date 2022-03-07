COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team dropped one spot in the AP Top 25 Poll and will be ranked 14th entering Selection Sunday.
OSU was the top-seed in this past week’s Big Ten Tournament and was upset in the semifinals by the 5-seeded Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana lost to Iowa in the final.
Despite the semifinal exit in Indianapolis, the Buckeyes are expected to be selected for its first NCAA Tournament in four years as a high-seed.
The women’s selection show will be this Sunday at 8 p.m.
AP TOP 25 POLL (MARCH 7)
|1
|South Carolina
|2
|Stanford
|3
|N.C. State
|4
|Baylor
|5
|Louisville
|6
|UCONN
|7
|Texas
|8
|Iowa
|9
|LSU
|10
|Iowa State
|11
|Indiana
|12
|Michigan
|13
|Maryland
|14
|Ohio State
|15
|BYU
|16
|Kentucky
|17
|Virginia Tech
|18
|North Carolina
|19
|Tennessee
|20
|Arizona
|21
|Oklahoma
|22
|Notre Dame
|23
|Florida Gulf Coast
|24
|Princeton
|25
|UCF