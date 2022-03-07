COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team dropped one spot in the AP Top 25 Poll and will be ranked 14th entering Selection Sunday.

OSU was the top-seed in this past week’s Big Ten Tournament and was upset in the semifinals by the 5-seeded Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana lost to Iowa in the final.

Despite the semifinal exit in Indianapolis, the Buckeyes are expected to be selected for its first NCAA Tournament in four years as a high-seed.

The women’s selection show will be this Sunday at 8 p.m.

AP TOP 25 POLL (MARCH 7)

1 South Carolina 2 Stanford 3 N.C. State 4 Baylor 5 Louisville 6 UCONN 7 Texas 8 Iowa 9 LSU 10 Iowa State 11 Indiana 12 Michigan 13 Maryland 14 Ohio State 15 BYU 16 Kentucky 17 Virginia Tech 18 North Carolina 19 Tennessee 20 Arizona 21 Oklahoma 22 Notre Dame 23 Florida Gulf Coast 24 Princeton 25 UCF