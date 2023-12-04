COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a 20-point ranked win on Sunday, the Ohio State women’s basketball team has moved up in the rankings.

Ohio State (6-1) has been ranked No. 12 in the new Associated Press poll, moving up four places after beating No. 20 Tennessee 78-58 in Knoxville. The Buckeyes had four players score at least 13 points with sophomore Cotie McMahon leading the team with 19 points and seven rebounds.

The Buckeyes will look to extend its winning streak to seven when they host in-state rivals Ohio on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The team will then play its first Big Ten game on Sunday at 1 p.m. when OSU hosts Penn State.

Associated Press Poll (Dec. 4, 2023)

1 South Carolina (35) 2 UCLA 3 NC State 4 Iowa 5 Texas 6 USC 7 LSU 8 Colorado 9 Stanford 10 Baylor 11 Utah 12 Ohio State 13 Kansas State 14 Notre Dame 15 Virginia Tech 16 Indiana 17 UCONN 18 Louisville 19 Marquette 20 Florida State 21 Washington State 22 Creighton 23 Gonzaga 24 North Carolina 25 Penn State