COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a 20-point ranked win on Sunday, the Ohio State women’s basketball team has moved up in the rankings.

Ohio State (6-1) has been ranked No. 12 in the new Associated Press poll, moving up four places after beating No. 20 Tennessee 78-58 in Knoxville. The Buckeyes had four players score at least 13 points with sophomore Cotie McMahon leading the team with 19 points and seven rebounds.

The Buckeyes will look to extend its winning streak to seven when they host in-state rivals Ohio on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The team will then play its first Big Ten game on Sunday at 1 p.m. when OSU hosts Penn State.

Associated Press Poll (Dec. 4, 2023)

1South Carolina (35)
2UCLA
3NC State
4Iowa
5Texas
6USC
7LSU
8Colorado
9Stanford
10Baylor
11Utah
12Ohio State
13Kansas State
14Notre Dame
15Virginia Tech
16Indiana
17UCONN
18Louisville
19Marquette
20Florida State
21Washington State
22Creighton
23Gonzaga
24North Carolina
25Penn State