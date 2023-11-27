COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State women’s basketball team is finding its stride after three wins during Thanksgiving week. Despite the win streak, they continue to move down in the rankings.

The Buckeyes (5-1) have been ranked No. 16 in the new Associated Press poll, a one-place drop compared to last week. OSU started the season ranked seventh but have dropped nine places and have only fallen each week in the poll since the year began.

OSU spent the early part of last week in the Bahamas where they got easy wins over East Carolina and Oklahoma State. They returned home to Columbus and beat Cornell by 43 points at Value City Arena.

The team will have one game this week but it is among the biggest of the season as Ohio State travels to face No. 20 Tennessee on Sunday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Once again, there was massive movement at the top with NC State joining the top-five at No. 5 with a 7-0 start. Former No. 3 Colorado was the team that moved down from the top-five after losing to the Wolfpack 78-60 on Saturday. The Buffaloes are ranked seventh with LSU.

Associated Press Poll (Nov. 27, 2023)

1 South Carolina (36) 2 UCLA 3 Stanford 4 Iowa 5 NC State 6 USC 7 LSU 7 Colorado 9 Virginia Tech 10 Texas 11 UCONN 12 Utah 13 Baylor 14 Kansas State 15 Florida State 16 Ohio State 17 Indiana 18 Notre Dame 19 Ole Miss 20 Tennessee 21 Mississippi State 22 Louisville 23 Marquette 24 North Carolina 25 Princeton