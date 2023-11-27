COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State women’s basketball team is finding its stride after three wins during Thanksgiving week. Despite the win streak, they continue to move down in the rankings.

The Buckeyes (5-1) have been ranked No. 16 in the new Associated Press poll, a one-place drop compared to last week. OSU started the season ranked seventh but have dropped nine places and have only fallen each week in the poll since the year began.

OSU spent the early part of last week in the Bahamas where they got easy wins over East Carolina and Oklahoma State. They returned home to Columbus and beat Cornell by 43 points at Value City Arena.

The team will have one game this week but it is among the biggest of the season as Ohio State travels to face No. 20 Tennessee on Sunday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Once again, there was massive movement at the top with NC State joining the top-five at No. 5 with a 7-0 start. Former No. 3 Colorado was the team that moved down from the top-five after losing to the Wolfpack 78-60 on Saturday. The Buffaloes are ranked seventh with LSU.

Associated Press Poll (Nov. 27, 2023)

1South Carolina (36)
2UCLA
3Stanford
4Iowa
5NC State
6USC
7LSU
7Colorado
9Virginia Tech
10Texas
11UCONN
12Utah
13Baylor
14Kansas State
15Florida State
16Ohio State
17Indiana
18Notre Dame
19Ole Miss
20Tennessee
21Mississippi State
22Louisville
23Marquette
24North Carolina
25Princeton