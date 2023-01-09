COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Buckeyes women’s basketball showed is ability to overcome adversity on Sunday and cemented its ranking in the AP Poll once again.
Ohio State (17-0, 6-0) have kept its No. 3 spot in the new Associated Press poll after an 83-71 Thursday win over Minnesota and an incredible comeback victory over Illinois 87-81 on Sunday at the Schottenstein Center.
The Buckeyes trailed by 17 in the second-half to a resurgent Illini side that was primed for an upset, but Ohio State refused to go down. A 13-0 third quarter run got the game tied and the Buckeyes took the lead to start the fourth, never looking back afterwards.
The Scarlet & Gray is one of three division one teams in the nation that is undefeated alongside No. 1 South Carolina and No. 5 LSU. OSU is back in action on Saturday as they take on Nebraska at 2:30 p.m. in Lincoln.
AP Poll (Jan. 9, 2023)
|1
|South Carolina
|2
|Stanford
|3
|Ohio State
|4
|UCONN
|5
|LSU
|6
|Indiana
|7
|Notre Dame
|8
|UCLA
|9
|Maryland
|10
|Utah
|11
|NC State
|11
|Iowa
|13
|Virginia Tech
|14
|Arizona
|15
|Iowa State
|16
|Duke
|17
|Michigan
|18
|Baylor
|19
|Oklahoma
|20
|Gonzaga
|21
|Oregon
|22
|North Carolina
|23
|Kansas
|24
|Illinois
|25
|Villanova