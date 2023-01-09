COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Buckeyes women’s basketball showed is ability to overcome adversity on Sunday and cemented its ranking in the AP Poll once again.

Ohio State (17-0, 6-0) have kept its No. 3 spot in the new Associated Press poll after an 83-71 Thursday win over Minnesota and an incredible comeback victory over Illinois 87-81 on Sunday at the Schottenstein Center.

The Buckeyes trailed by 17 in the second-half to a resurgent Illini side that was primed for an upset, but Ohio State refused to go down. A 13-0 third quarter run got the game tied and the Buckeyes took the lead to start the fourth, never looking back afterwards.

The Scarlet & Gray is one of three division one teams in the nation that is undefeated alongside No. 1 South Carolina and No. 5 LSU. OSU is back in action on Saturday as they take on Nebraska at 2:30 p.m. in Lincoln.

AP Poll (Jan. 9, 2023)

1South Carolina
2Stanford
3Ohio State
4UCONN
5LSU
6Indiana
7Notre Dame
8UCLA
9Maryland
10Utah
11NC State
11Iowa
13Virginia Tech
14Arizona
15Iowa State
16Duke
17Michigan
18Baylor
19Oklahoma
20Gonzaga
21Oregon
22North Carolina
23Kansas
24Illinois
25Villanova