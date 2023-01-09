COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Buckeyes women’s basketball showed is ability to overcome adversity on Sunday and cemented its ranking in the AP Poll once again.

Ohio State (17-0, 6-0) have kept its No. 3 spot in the new Associated Press poll after an 83-71 Thursday win over Minnesota and an incredible comeback victory over Illinois 87-81 on Sunday at the Schottenstein Center.

The Buckeyes trailed by 17 in the second-half to a resurgent Illini side that was primed for an upset, but Ohio State refused to go down. A 13-0 third quarter run got the game tied and the Buckeyes took the lead to start the fourth, never looking back afterwards.

The Scarlet & Gray is one of three division one teams in the nation that is undefeated alongside No. 1 South Carolina and No. 5 LSU. OSU is back in action on Saturday as they take on Nebraska at 2:30 p.m. in Lincoln.

AP Poll (Jan. 9, 2023)

1 South Carolina 2 Stanford 3 Ohio State 4 UCONN 5 LSU 6 Indiana 7 Notre Dame 8 UCLA 9 Maryland 10 Utah 11 NC State 11 Iowa 13 Virginia Tech 14 Arizona 15 Iowa State 16 Duke 17 Michigan 18 Baylor 19 Oklahoma 20 Gonzaga 21 Oregon 22 North Carolina 23 Kansas 24 Illinois 25 Villanova