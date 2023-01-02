COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State women’s basketball team maintained its spot amongst the NCAA leaders in the latest women’s basketball AP Top 25 poll after a pair of conference wins last week.

The Buckeyes (15-0, 4-0 in the Big Ten) came away with an impressive victory over No. 14 Michigan on New Year’s Eve and coasted to a win at Northwestern last Wednesday. The wins helped OSU maintain its post as the No. 3 ranked team in the country.

The Michigan victory tied a program record for the best start in Ohio State women’s basketball history. The last time OSU started 15-0 was the 2011-12 season, in which it finished 25-7 (11-5) but lost in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

This week the Buckeyes travel to Minnesota on Thursday for an 8 p.m. tipoff, then host Illinois Sunday at 1 p.m.

AP Poll (Jan. 2, 2023)

1. South Carolina (28)11-07001
2. Stanford11-16722
3. Ohio State11-06273
4. Indiana11-06194
5. Notre Dame9-15945
6. North Carolina9-15297
7. NC State11-15148
8. Virginia Tech10-14816
9. UConn8-24709
10. LSU12-042211
11. UCLA11-142010
12. Utah10-037213
13. Iowa9-337012
14. Iowa State8-234114
15. Maryland9-329615
16. Oregon9-128016
17. Arkansas13-025621
18. Arizona9-121720
19. Michigan10-121019
20. Kansas10-018722
21. Creighton8-213316
22. Gonzaga10-211423
23. Oklahoma9-18624
24. Baylor8-36718
25. St. John’s11-027

Others receiving votes: Marquette 24, Virginia 21, Louisville 20, Villanova 11, Texas 5, Rice 4, Kansas St 3, Duke 3, Columbia 3, Nebraska 2.