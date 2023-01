COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State women’s basketball team maintained its spot amongst the NCAA leaders in the latest women’s basketball AP Top 25 poll after a pair of conference wins last week.

The Buckeyes (15-0, 4-0 in the Big Ten) came away with an impressive victory over No. 14 Michigan on New Year’s Eve and coasted to a win at Northwestern last Wednesday. The wins helped OSU maintain its post as the No. 3 ranked team in the country.

The Michigan victory tied a program record for the best start in Ohio State women’s basketball history. The last time OSU started 15-0 was the 2011-12 season, in which it finished 25-7 (11-5) but lost in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

This week the Buckeyes travel to Minnesota on Thursday for an 8 p.m. tipoff, then host Illinois Sunday at 1 p.m.

AP Poll (Jan. 2, 2023)

1. South Carolina (28) 11-0 700 1 2. Stanford 11-1 672 2 3. Ohio State 11-0 627 3 4. Indiana 11-0 619 4 5. Notre Dame 9-1 594 5 6. North Carolina 9-1 529 7 7. NC State 11-1 514 8 8. Virginia Tech 10-1 481 6 9. UConn 8-2 470 9 10. LSU 12-0 422 11 11. UCLA 11-1 420 10 12. Utah 10-0 372 13 13. Iowa 9-3 370 12 14. Iowa State 8-2 341 14 15. Maryland 9-3 296 15 16. Oregon 9-1 280 16 17. Arkansas 13-0 256 21 18. Arizona 9-1 217 20 19. Michigan 10-1 210 19 20. Kansas 10-0 187 22 21. Creighton 8-2 133 16 22. Gonzaga 10-2 114 23 23. Oklahoma 9-1 86 24 24. Baylor 8-3 67 18 25. St. John’s 11-0 27 –

Others receiving votes: Marquette 24, Virginia 21, Louisville 20, Villanova 11, Texas 5, Rice 4, Kansas St 3, Duke 3, Columbia 3, Nebraska 2.