COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State women’s basketball team maintained its spot amongst the NCAA leaders in the latest women’s basketball AP Top 25 poll after a pair of conference wins last week.
The Buckeyes (15-0, 4-0 in the Big Ten) came away with an impressive victory over No. 14 Michigan on New Year’s Eve and coasted to a win at Northwestern last Wednesday. The wins helped OSU maintain its post as the No. 3 ranked team in the country.
The Michigan victory tied a program record for the best start in Ohio State women’s basketball history. The last time OSU started 15-0 was the 2011-12 season, in which it finished 25-7 (11-5) but lost in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
This week the Buckeyes travel to Minnesota on Thursday for an 8 p.m. tipoff, then host Illinois Sunday at 1 p.m.
AP Poll (Jan. 2, 2023)
|1. South Carolina (28)
|11-0
|700
|1
|2. Stanford
|11-1
|672
|2
|3. Ohio State
|11-0
|627
|3
|4. Indiana
|11-0
|619
|4
|5. Notre Dame
|9-1
|594
|5
|6. North Carolina
|9-1
|529
|7
|7. NC State
|11-1
|514
|8
|8. Virginia Tech
|10-1
|481
|6
|9. UConn
|8-2
|470
|9
|10. LSU
|12-0
|422
|11
|11. UCLA
|11-1
|420
|10
|12. Utah
|10-0
|372
|13
|13. Iowa
|9-3
|370
|12
|14. Iowa State
|8-2
|341
|14
|15. Maryland
|9-3
|296
|15
|16. Oregon
|9-1
|280
|16
|17. Arkansas
|13-0
|256
|21
|18. Arizona
|9-1
|217
|20
|19. Michigan
|10-1
|210
|19
|20. Kansas
|10-0
|187
|22
|21. Creighton
|8-2
|133
|16
|22. Gonzaga
|10-2
|114
|23
|23. Oklahoma
|9-1
|86
|24
|24. Baylor
|8-3
|67
|18
|25. St. John’s
|11-0
|27
|–
Others receiving votes: Marquette 24, Virginia 21, Louisville 20, Villanova 11, Texas 5, Rice 4, Kansas St 3, Duke 3, Columbia 3, Nebraska 2.