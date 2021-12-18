COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sunday night’s women’s basketball game between Ohio State University and UCLA in Los Angeles has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols in the Bruins’ program.

Ohio State made the announcement Saturday.

The Buckeyes’ game against San Diego State for Tuesday at 4 p.m. is still scheduled to take place.

This is just the latest COVID-19-related cancelation to hit Ohio sports teams this weekend. The men’s basketball game against Kentucky in Las Vegas Saturday was canceled a few days ago due to COVID-19 issues at OSU. The Blue Jackets game against Calgary Saturday night was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Flames, and the Cleveland Browns-Las Vegas Raiders game was pushed to Monday at 5 p.m.