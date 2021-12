COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State women’s basketball home game against Penn State scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3 has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 results within the Nittany Lions program.

The Big Ten Conference will determine the next steps regarding the postponement and potential rescheduling of this game in conjunction with conference COVID-19 policies.

The Buckeyes wrap up 2021 with a New Year’s Eve matinee at No. 9/7 Michigan at noon.