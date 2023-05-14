BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WCMH) – The Ohio State University women’s track and field squad finished second in this weekend’s Big Ten Outdoor Championships, setting two program records in the process.

It was on the track where the Buckeyes shined, with Ohio State winning the 4x100m relay (Yanique Dayle, Nya Bussey, Alyssa Marsh and Leah Bertrand), the 100m (Bertrand), the 200m (Dayle), and the 4x400m relay (Bryannia Murphy, Dayle, Marsh and Jayden Wood).

Ohio State’s 4x100m relay performance came in at a season-best time of 43.17, ranking second in Buckeye program history.

Abbey Kuhn broke her own Ohio State record in the pole vault, clearing 4.16m (13 feet, 7.75 inches), finishing third at the championships.

On the men’s side, the Buckeyes came in 10th place.

The Buckeyes will compete in the east NCAA preliminary rounds from Wednesday, May 24 through Saturday, May 27 in Jacksonville, Florida.

BIG TEN CHAMPIONS

4x100m relay: Yanique Dayle, Nya Bussey, Alyssa Marsh and Leah Bertrand won the championship by running a season-best time of 43.17, which is also a meet record and ranks second in program history.

100m: Bertrand followed with an individual Big Ten Championship in the 100m (11.15).

200m: Dayle also earned an individual Big Ten Championship with a personal-best 22.87 in the 200m.

4x400m relay: The Buckeye women wrapped up the meet by winning the 4x400m relay (3:29.25) by more than one second. Bryannia Murphy, Dayle, Marsh and Jaydan Wood made up the OSU squad.

BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS (FINALS)

Pole vault: Abbey Kuhn broke her own program record by clearing 4.16m / 13’7.75” to finish third. AnneMarie Moses cleared 3.66m / 12’0”.

100m: Behind Bertrand’s win, the Buckeyes had three others in the finals with Dayle finishing third (11.19), Bussey finishing fifth (11.31) and Columba Effiong finishing ninth (11.54). The Buckeye women earned a whopping 20 points in the event.

200m: Behind Dayle’s win, Marsh finished fifth (23.33) and Bussey finished sixth (23.40) to earn 17 points towards the Buckeye women’s total.

400m: The Buckeye women finished second, third and fourth as Marsh’s PR (51.62) was good for the runner-up spot and Murphy (52.01) and Wood (52.02 – PR) finish right behind Marsh. Both Marsh (third) and Wood (fifth) improved their times in the top-five in program history as the OSU women earned a combined 19 points. Zidane Brown was the runner-up for the men with a personal-best time of 45.75.

Triple jump: Jaimie Robinson (13.24m / 43’5.25”) and Atinuke Shittu (12.76m / 41’10.5”) each had their best mark of the season (though both were wind-aided) to finish second and seventh, respectively.

Discus: Faith Bender finished third with a best mark of 56.44m / 185’2”. Carlos Aviles led the Buckeye men with a best throw of 51.85m / 170’1”, while Evan Johnson’s best mark was a season-best 48.47m / 159’0”.

5000m: Addie Engel finished fifth (16:16.55) to lead the Buckeye women, while Daniella Santos (16:33.16) also finished in the top 10 (ninth). Annie Allen (17:55.10) and Audrey DeSantis (18:00.44) also competed for the Buckeye women. Kevin Agnew led the Buckeye men with a time of 15:05.35, while Kaleb Martin (15:07.20), Keegan Souhan (15:08.89) and Giovanni Copploe (15:25.13) also competed.

800m: Alex Kenish ran a personal best for the second time this meet with a 1:48.73 in the finals to finish fifth.

4x400m relay: The Buckeye men (Zidane Brown, Kashawn Baptiste, Evan Matthews, Kenish) finished fifth with a time of 3:07.48.

400m hurdles: Chanler Robinson’s 1:00.43 was good for eighth place and a point for Ohio State.

1500m: Gia Napoleon finished eighth (4:24.09) to earn a point for the Buckeye women.

110m hurdles: Oscar Smith finished ninth overall (14.08).

4x100m relay: The Buckeye men finished 10th (41.07) with Brown, Adrian Curry, Trey Gardette and Leo Uusimaki forming the relay squad.