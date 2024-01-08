COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Big Ten season is well underway for Ohio State women’s basketball and they will continue it as a ranked team.

The Buckeyes (11-3, 2-1) has been ranked No. 17 in the new Associated Press poll after playing just one game this past week. OSU moved up three spots in the poll. Ohio State crushed Northwestern 90-60 on Friday in Evanston with six players scoring in double-figures. Guard Jacy Sheldon led the team with 18 points on 7-11 shooting with two steals.

Ohio State will stay in Columbus this week for two conference games. They resume play on Thursday against Rutgers at 6 p.m. and will play on Sunday afternoon against Michigan State.

Associated Press Poll (Jan. 8, 2023)

1 South Carolina (34) 2 UCLA (1) 3 Iowa 4 Baylor 5 Colorado 6 NC State 7 LSU 8 Stanford 9 USC 10 Texas 11 Virginia Tech 12 Kansas State 13 UCONN 14 Indiana 15 Louisville 16 Gonzaga 17 Ohio State 18 Notre Dame 19 Utah 20 North Carolina 21 Florida State 22 Creighton 23 Marquette 24 West Virginia 25 UNLV