COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Big Ten season is well underway for Ohio State women’s basketball and they will continue it as a ranked team.

The Buckeyes (11-3, 2-1) has been ranked No. 17 in the new Associated Press poll after playing just one game this past week. OSU moved up three spots in the poll. Ohio State crushed Northwestern 90-60 on Friday in Evanston with six players scoring in double-figures. Guard Jacy Sheldon led the team with 18 points on 7-11 shooting with two steals.

Ohio State will stay in Columbus this week for two conference games. They resume play on Thursday against Rutgers at 6 p.m. and will play on Sunday afternoon against Michigan State.

Associated Press Poll (Jan. 8, 2023)

1South Carolina (34)
2UCLA (1)
3Iowa
4Baylor
5Colorado
6NC State
7LSU
8Stanford
9USC
10Texas
11Virginia Tech
12Kansas State
13UCONN
14Indiana
15Louisville
16Gonzaga
17Ohio State
18Notre Dame
19Utah
20North Carolina
21Florida State
22Creighton
23Marquette
24West Virginia
25UNLV