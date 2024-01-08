COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Big Ten season is well underway for Ohio State women’s basketball and they will continue it as a ranked team.
The Buckeyes (11-3, 2-1) has been ranked No. 17 in the new Associated Press poll after playing just one game this past week. OSU moved up three spots in the poll. Ohio State crushed Northwestern 90-60 on Friday in Evanston with six players scoring in double-figures. Guard Jacy Sheldon led the team with 18 points on 7-11 shooting with two steals.
Ohio State will stay in Columbus this week for two conference games. They resume play on Thursday against Rutgers at 6 p.m. and will play on Sunday afternoon against Michigan State.
Associated Press Poll (Jan. 8, 2023)
|1
|South Carolina (34)
|2
|UCLA (1)
|3
|Iowa
|4
|Baylor
|5
|Colorado
|6
|NC State
|7
|LSU
|8
|Stanford
|9
|USC
|10
|Texas
|11
|Virginia Tech
|12
|Kansas State
|13
|UCONN
|14
|Indiana
|15
|Louisville
|16
|Gonzaga
|17
|Ohio State
|18
|Notre Dame
|19
|Utah
|20
|North Carolina
|21
|Florida State
|22
|Creighton
|23
|Marquette
|24
|West Virginia
|25
|UNLV