PITTSBURGH (WCMH) — The Ohio State University women’s golf team finished third in the 2023 Big Ten Conference championships for the second year in a row.

The Buckeyes carded a 294 (+10) in the final round Sunday, finishing the tournament with a 54-hole score of 871 (+19).

Lauren Peter was the Buckeyes’ top finisher, wrapping up the three-round championship with a score of 217 (+4) to tie for sixth.

Kary Hollenbaugh placed 11th with a three-round score of 219 (+6). She carded a 74 (+3) in round three.

Caley McGinty moved up six spots in the standings to finish tied for 13th after shooting a 73 (+2) in the final round. She shot 221 (+8) over 54 holes.

The tournament, held April 21-23, was played at the Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh.

The NCAA Selection Show will be on Wednesday, April 26. The NCAA Regionals run May 8-10.