COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Over the past seven days, the Ohio State women’s basketball team has experienced losing and dropping in the AP rankings for the first time this season.

The Buckeyes (19-3, 8-3) have fallen from No. 2 to No. 10 in the latest top-25 poll following three consecutive losses to No. 6 Iowa, No. 4 Indiana, and Purdue over the past week. With the losses, OSU became the third-to-last team to lose this season with No. 1 South Carolina and No. 3 LSU as the last two unbeatens remaining.

The previously 19-0 Buckeyes took its first loss of the 2022-23 season on Monday night 83-72 at home to Iowa before a 13-point road loss to an excellent Indiana team and an upset loss Sunday to Purdue at home 73-65.

Ohio State will look to bounce back with a road contest Wednesday night against the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison. After that, they will travel east to face No. 8 Maryland on Sunday at 4 p.m.

AP Poll (Jan. 30, 2023)

1 South Carolina 2 Stanford 3 LSU 4 Indiana 5 UCONN 6 Iowa 7 Utah 8 Maryland 9 Notre Dame 10 Ohio State 11 North Carolina 12 Iowa State 13 Virginia Tech 14 UCLA 15 North Carolina State 16 Duke 17 Gonzaga 18 Michigan 19 Villanova 20 Oklahoma 21 Middle Tennessee 22 Arizona 23 Florida State 24 Texas 25 South Florida