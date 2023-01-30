COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Over the past seven days, the Ohio State women’s basketball team has experienced losing and dropping in the AP rankings for the first time this season.

The Buckeyes (19-3, 8-3) have fallen from No. 2 to No. 10 in the latest top-25 poll following three consecutive losses to No. 6 Iowa, No. 4 Indiana, and Purdue over the past week. With the losses, OSU became the third-to-last team to lose this season with No. 1 South Carolina and No. 3 LSU as the last two unbeatens remaining.

The previously 19-0 Buckeyes took its first loss of the 2022-23 season on Monday night 83-72 at home to Iowa before a 13-point road loss to an excellent Indiana team and an upset loss Sunday to Purdue at home 73-65.

Ohio State will look to bounce back with a road contest Wednesday night against the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison. After that, they will travel east to face No. 8 Maryland on Sunday at 4 p.m.

AP Poll (Jan. 30, 2023)

1South Carolina
2Stanford
3LSU
4Indiana
5UCONN
6Iowa
7Utah
8Maryland
9Notre Dame
10Ohio State
11North Carolina
12Iowa State
13Virginia Tech
14UCLA
15North Carolina State
16Duke
17Gonzaga
18Michigan
19Villanova
20Oklahoma
21Middle Tennessee
22Arizona
23Florida State
24Texas
25South Florida