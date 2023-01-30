COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Over the past seven days, the Ohio State women’s basketball team has experienced losing and dropping in the AP rankings for the first time this season.
The Buckeyes (19-3, 8-3) have fallen from No. 2 to No. 10 in the latest top-25 poll following three consecutive losses to No. 6 Iowa, No. 4 Indiana, and Purdue over the past week. With the losses, OSU became the third-to-last team to lose this season with No. 1 South Carolina and No. 3 LSU as the last two unbeatens remaining.
The previously 19-0 Buckeyes took its first loss of the 2022-23 season on Monday night 83-72 at home to Iowa before a 13-point road loss to an excellent Indiana team and an upset loss Sunday to Purdue at home 73-65.
Ohio State will look to bounce back with a road contest Wednesday night against the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison. After that, they will travel east to face No. 8 Maryland on Sunday at 4 p.m.
AP Poll (Jan. 30, 2023)
|1
|South Carolina
|2
|Stanford
|3
|LSU
|4
|Indiana
|5
|UCONN
|6
|Iowa
|7
|Utah
|8
|Maryland
|9
|Notre Dame
|10
|Ohio State
|11
|North Carolina
|12
|Iowa State
|13
|Virginia Tech
|14
|UCLA
|15
|North Carolina State
|16
|Duke
|17
|Gonzaga
|18
|Michigan
|19
|Villanova
|20
|Oklahoma
|21
|Middle Tennessee
|22
|Arizona
|23
|Florida State
|24
|Texas
|25
|South Florida