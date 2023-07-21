COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State will don new alternate uniforms when it hosts Michigan State in primetime on November 11.

In the game on NBC4, the Buckeyes will wear all-gray jerseys with scarlet numbers. Players will still wear the traditional helmet.

Credit: Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State is 26-7 wearing an alternate uniform with seven consecutive wins in them at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes are 15-2 all-time wearing alternates at Ohio Stadium.

The Veterans Day contest against Michigan State is the 100th announced night game in Ohio State football history. The Buckeyes are 71-29 all-time in games kicking off after 5 p.m. At least two Ohio State games will be exclusively on NBC4 with the Buckeyes contest against Notre Dame on Sept. 23 also set to be on NBC4 due to a longtime deal between that school and NBC.

Buckeye football on NBC4 will also be coupled with NFL action as 2023 begins a double dose of primetime weekend football with Big Ten games on Saturdays and the NFL’s weekly Sunday Night Football game. NBC4 will also be the home for the 2023 NFL season opener as the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.

For the full NFL on NBC schedule, which includes SNF and a Thanksgiving game, click here.