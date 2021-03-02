Ohio State sets date for start of spring football practice

Ohio State receiver Chris Olave plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State will begin spring football practice on March 19 and is targeting April 17 for the spring game.

The announcement came Tuesday from an athletic department representative.

Ohio State has not announced yet whether fans will be permitted to attend the spring game. A health order signed Tuesday allows outdoor venues in Ohio to seat at 30% of capacity, which has been listed as 102,780 for Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes went 7-1 during a shortened 2020 season, making the College Football Playoff but falling to Alabama in the national championship game.