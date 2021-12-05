COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes will play No. 11 Utah in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Jan. 1.

This is Ohio State’s second Rose Bowl appearance in four years. The Buckeyes beat Washington 28-23 in Urban Meyer’s final game as head coach.

The Buckeyes missed a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019 after suffering two losses this season to Oregon and Michigan.

College Football Playoff teams

Alabama Michigan Georgia Cincinnati

Ohio State played in its first Rose Bowl in 1921.

This will be the Buckeyes 16th time playing in the game. They are 8-7 overall in the Rose Bowl.