COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Halloween night plans may have just changed for Ohio State football fans.

The Buckeyes updated their online schedule page Monday afternoon to show that their game Oct. 31 at Penn State will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Ohio State is ranked fifth and Penn State eighth in this week’s Associated Press Top 25.

Ohio State opens its season at home Saturday at noon against Nebraska. Penn State is playing at Indiana on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.