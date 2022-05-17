COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/AP) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will kick off their 2022 football season under the lights at the Horseshoe when they host Notre Dame.

The OSU athletic department said OSU will play the Fighting Irish at 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN in week one.

ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be in Columbus for the highly anticipated game featuring first-year head coach and former Buckeye linebacker Marcus Freeman taking on his alma mater.

Many thought ABC might have to give up the Notre Dame-Ohio State game as a way for Fox to let Joe Buck out of his contract early to join Troy Aikman in the “Monday Night Football” booth. But ESPN executive vice president of programming Burke Magnus said that wasn’t considered.

“Fox has the No. 1 overall pick with the Big 10. That has historically and appropriately every year been Ohio State-Michigan. We knew that Notre Dame-Ohio State was going to come to us at No. 2, and then we weren’t going to let that go,” Magnus said. “That’s just an enormous matchup to kick off the season. Labor Day weekend has become such a franchise for us. It’s clear of NFL competition, and there are so many meaningful college football games played.”