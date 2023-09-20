COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time since 2010, Ohio State will take on Ohio University at the Horseshoe on September 13, 2025, reviving an in-state battle that began in 1899.

Ohio State has beaten OU in all six of their previous meetings, including a 43-7 win in 2010. The Buckeyes will also host Texas on August 30 and UConn on October 18 in non-conference games that year.

The Buckeyes will pay the Bobcats $1.9 million for their trip to the Shoe, according to FBSchedules.com.

Starting next year, Big Ten divisions will be a thing of the past. Teams like Ohio State will still play a nine-game league schedule, but it will look vastly different.

The “Flex Protect” model is a flexible rivalry scheduling concept in which Big Ten schools will have up to three protected annual rivalry games and cycle through the other teams. Ohio State has one protected rivalry game against Michigan. The Buckeyes will play at UCLA in 2024 and host USC in 2025.

Ohio State 2024 home games

Illinois

Iowa

Michigan

Northwestern

Rutgers

Ohio State 2024 away games

Michigan State

Minnesota

Penn State

UCLA

Ohio State 2024 nonconference schedule

Aug. 31: Southern Mississippi vs. Ohio State

Sept. 7: Western Michigan vs. Ohio State

Sept. 14: Off

Sept. 21: Marshall vs. Ohio State