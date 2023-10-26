Do you believe you have a gambling problem? Click here for a list of resources, or call the Ohio Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-589-9966.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s eighth game of the 2023 season will be a primetime showdown against Wisconsin on NBC4. Unlike last week’s game against Penn State, sportsbooks feel confident what the result will be.

The Buckeyes covered the spread last week in a 20-12 win over Penn State, giving them three straight wins where they also covered. A trend this season that continued was the total going under for the sixth time in seven games.

The Badgers will be hyped up for a huge game in Madison, Wisconsin, that sportsbooks don’t expect to be close and to be low-scoring. Bettors can dive into these teams’ games this season and certainly think a rare over could hit and that the Badgers could keep things close.

Odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. For a full explanation of how to read betting odds, click here.

Latest odds

Moneyline: Ohio State (-700), Wisconsin (+500)

Spread: Ohio State (-14.5, [-108]), Wisconsin (+14.5, [-112])

Total: 43.5 points (Over & Under, -110)

Betting trends

Ohio State has won nine straight times against Wisconsin and covered in seven of those. This is the fourth consecutive game against the Badgers where the Buckeyes are favored by more than two touchdowns.

The total of 43.5 is the lowest set for an OSU-Wisconsin game since 2008, which the Buckeyes won 20-17. This matchup has gone under in three of the last four games and the total has gone over 43.5 in the last seven games.

During this nine-game Buckeyes’ winning streak, they have averaged 36 points while giving up just under 18.

How the Buckeyes can cover

With Ohio State, there is one sentence you can always write as an argument they’ll cover the spread: The defense is elite. The Buckeyes have not given up more than 17 points. Add that to a Wisconsin offense that will be missing starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai, and the defense could easily cover the spread on its own.

Last week’s win over Penn State was the best Heisman-audition made by receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. His 11 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown extended his streak to three straight games with at least 100 receiving yards, six catches, and a touchdown. Harrison is getting hot at the right time and facing a Badgers secondary that gives up 196 passing yards per game.

How Wisconsin can cover

For the Badgers to not lose by more then two touchdowns, they will need the Ohio State offense to stay slow. Wisconsin has a strong defense when playing at home, having only as many as 17 points in a game. OSU’s offense is also one known by Badgers coach Luke Fickell, who was part of the Buckeyes’ coaching staff for 14 years.

Camp Randall Stadium is expected to be rocking. Badgers fans and students generate incredibly loud atmospheres and could raise the bar higher for a night game on Halloween weekend. The noisy atmosphere could present a challenge for the Buckeyes offense to hear play calls and generate momentum.