See Ohio State coach Ryan Day discuss the Purdue game in the player above.

Do you believe you have a gambling problem? Click here for a list of resources, or call the Ohio Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-589-9966.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a slow start last week against Maryland, Ohio State came alive on offense in the second half to win 37-17. The victory also marked the second time this season bettors backing the Buckeyes went home happy.

Ohio State barely covered the spread as a 19.5-point favorite. For the fourth time in five Buckeyes games, the total went under and it was also the first time an Ohio State-Maryland game went under its total points line.

Now, the Buckeyes head to West Lafayette, Indiana, to face Purdue. The Boilermakers have given Ohio State trouble in recent years when hosting the Buckeyes and have given bettors big wins.

Odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. For a full explanation of how to read betting odds, click here.

Latest odds

Moneyline: Ohio State (-1200), Purdue (+750)

Spread: Ohio State (-19.5, [-110]), Purdue (+19.5, [-110])

Total: 50.5 points (Over & Under, -110)

Betting trends

The total of 50.5 points is the lowest set for an Ohio State-Purdue game since 2011. The total has gone over in the last two games but went under in the previous two. The average point total in those four games is 66.5.

Purdue has won three of its last five home games against the Buckeyes, including its 49-20 upset win in 2018 as 12-point underdogs. The Boilermakers have been underdogs in all five and have only covered the spread when they won.

This is the fifth consecutive time Ohio State is a double-digit favorite against Purdue. Historically when the Buckeyes beat Purdue, they tend to cover decent-sized spreads, having covered three of their last four wins. OSU’s average margin of victory in those wins is 35 points.

How the Buckeyes can cover

Through the first five games, the Buckeyes offense has started slowly but picked up the pace and scoring in the second half. OSU has scored 54 points combined in its last two wins over Notre Dame and Maryland, with 41 of those points coming after halftime. The momentum the offense carries from those second halves could yield an end-to-end game of dominance for the Buckeyes.

Defensively, things are as good as ever for Ohio State after another strong performance against Maryland. The Purdue offense averages just under 26 points but has lacked consistency, scoring more than 20 points only once.

How the Boilermakers can cover

On the flip side, the Boilermakers could easily lose by 19 points or fewer when they welcome the Buckeyes to Ross-Ade Stadium for the first time since 2018. They have had success hosting the Buckeyes even when pinned as big underdogs. The confidence of the home crowd could certainly make this game close.

Purdue will also be confident, having seen Ohio State not get off to fast starts offensively. The Buckeyes have only scored 13 first-half points in the last two games and have yet to have a scoring outburst in a road game this season.